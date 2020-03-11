.

Guns N' Roses Concert Canceled By Government Order

K. Wiggins | 03-11-2020

Guns N' RosesEvent poster for canceled show

Guns N' Roses scheduled concert in Costa Rica has been canceled due to a government decree after nine cases of Covid-9 coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

All mass public gatherings including concert and festivals have been suspended canceled by the country's Ministry of Health and National Emergency Commission (CNE), according to The Costa Rica Star.

One of the events this has impacted is Guns N' Roses concert scheduled for next Wednesday (March 18th) at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose.


