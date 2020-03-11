.

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

He Is Legend

He Is Legend have released a music video for their track "Burn All Your Rock Records". The song is the new single from the band's latest studio album.

Frontman Schuylar Croom teamed up with Myles Erfurth to codirect the new video and Croom had this to say, "While working with Myles on these last two videos, we became fast friends.

"He came out to shoot a few shows on the road just for fun - and what better song to showcase that than 'Burn All Your Rock Records!' I think it captures the energy of the live show fantastically."

The album "White Bat" was released last June and was inspired by the best selling true crime book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer."

Croom prepared himself for the album by visiting a number of dark spots around Los Angeles including mausoleums, the Museum of Death, and the grave of Walt Disney in what he said was "like preparing for an acting role."

Watch the "Burn All Your Rock Records" video below:


Related Stories


He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

More He Is Legend News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates- Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different- Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.