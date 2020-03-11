He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

He Is Legend have released a music video for their track "Burn All Your Rock Records". The song is the new single from the band's latest studio album.

Frontman Schuylar Croom teamed up with Myles Erfurth to codirect the new video and Croom had this to say, "While working with Myles on these last two videos, we became fast friends.

"He came out to shoot a few shows on the road just for fun - and what better song to showcase that than 'Burn All Your Rock Records!' I think it captures the energy of the live show fantastically."

The album "White Bat" was released last June and was inspired by the best selling true crime book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer."

Croom prepared himself for the album by visiting a number of dark spots around Los Angeles including mausoleums, the Museum of Death, and the grave of Walt Disney in what he said was "like preparing for an acting role."

Watch the "Burn All Your Rock Records" video below:





