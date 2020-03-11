Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Album cover art Album cover art

Organizers for Knotfest Japan have officially announced that the music festival has been postponed due to the concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Slipknot led festival was set to take place next week (March 20th and 21st) at Makuhari Messe and feature Slipknot playing a headline set each night.

The band announced last week that they were postponing their live dates in Asia, including the festival. Knotfest Japan organizers had this to say, "As a result of the current situation in connection with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and after thorough discussions with Knotfest organizers & Slipknot concerning the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of Knotfest Japan 2020, originally scheduled for March 20th, 2020 and March 21st, 2020 at Makuhari Messe.

"We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the Knotfest Japan website and socials as details are confirmed.

"For customers who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For customers who wish to receive a refund, please hold on to your tickets until we announce full details of the refund process.

"Slipknot, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused customers who have been looking forward to the festival."





Related Stories

Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

Slipknot, Staind, FFDP Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Slipknot Release Short Film 'Pollution'

More Slipknot News



