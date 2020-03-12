.

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Begins Recording New Solo Album

Bruce Henne | 03-12-2020

Jerry CantrellCover art for previous solo album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has entered a Los Angeles recording studio to begin work on his first new solo album in almost two decades.

"It's time to make the Raawwwkkk !!!"," shared Cantrell on Instagram alongside an image of several guitar racks at Dave's Room studios in North Hollywood, CA.

With Alice In Chains on an extended break following a world tour in support of 2018's "Rainier Fog", the project will mark the rocker's first full-length record since 2002's "Degradation Trip."

"When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time," Cantrell told People TV recently. "This year, we're taking a little time off, so... If you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


