Dan + Shay Postpone The (Arena) Tour
Dan + Shay have announced that they have pushed back the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour until this summer due to the concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The rescheduled dates have been announced and tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new shows. They had this to say, "Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we'd have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour.
"These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.
"Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there." See the rescheduled dates below:
July 30, 2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July 31, 2020 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
August 1, 2020 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
August 6, 2020 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 7, 2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena
August 8, 2020 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Burl's Creek Event Grounds
August 13, 2020 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
August 14, 2020 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
August 15, 2020 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 21, 2020 - Calgary, AB - Prairie Wind Park
August 28, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
August 29, 2020 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
September 10, 2020 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 11, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
September 12, 2020 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 17, 2020 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
September 18, 2020 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
September 19, 2020 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 24, 2020 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
September 25, 2020 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 26, 2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
September 28, 2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 1, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
October 2, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 3, 2020 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 5, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 8, 2020 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
October 9, 2020 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 10, 2020 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 11, 2020 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
October 15, 2020 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
October 16, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
October 21, 2020 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
October 23, 2020 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 24, 2020 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 29, 2020 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - Extra Mile Arena
October 30, 2020 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
October 31, 2020 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Dan + Shay Postpone The (Arena) Tour
Dan+Shay Release Behind The Scenes 'Tequila' Clip
Dan + Shay Reveal Cover Of Bebe Rexha's 'Meant To Be'
Dan + Shay Release 'Tequila' Music Video
Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'