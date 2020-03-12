.

Volbeat Break U2 Chart Record

Michael Angulia | 03-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

VolbeatPhoto courtesy Republic Records

Danish rockers Volbeat have broken a Billboard chart record previously held by U2 with their latest single "Die To Live", which features a guest appearance from Clutch's Neil Fallon.

The track has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. This is the eighth time that the band has topped that chart, becoming the only European band to do so and breaking the record previously held by U2.

The song comes from the band's latest album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" and the single's popularity was boosted by the recent release of a new video entitled "Die To Live - The Year In Volbeat", that features footage from last year including their European and U.S. tours. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Volbeat Break U2 Chart Record

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Volbeat Forced To Cancel Show Due To Strike

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Volbeat News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus- The Who Postpone Tour and Teenage Cancer Trust Appearance- The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham- Volbeat- more


Reviews
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

advertisement


Latest News
Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The Who Postpone Tour and Teenage Cancer Trust Appearance

The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham For New Song 'Caution'

Volbeat Break U2 Chart Record

Special Danzig Sings Elvis Shows Announced

Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Dates

Lacuna Coil Release 'Save Me' Live Video

Joe Lynn Turner Talks Failed Rainbow Reunion



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.