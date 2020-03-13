Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be releasing his "MTV Unplugged" live album on April 24th and is streaming the lead single "Gone".
The album features Liam performing with the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra and his former Oasis bandmate Bonehead joins him for some of the band's classic songs including "Some Might Say," "Stand By Me," "Cast No Shadow," and his debut live performance of the "Definitely Maybe" track "Sad Song."
Liam had this to say, "I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is 'MTV Unplugged'. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x."
See the tracklisting and listen to "Gone" below:
1. "Wall Of Glass"
2. "Some Might Say"
3. "Now That I Found You"
4. "One of Us"
5. "Stand By Me"
6. "Sad Song"
7. "Cast No Shadow"
8. "Once"
9. "Gone"
10. "Champagne Supernova"
