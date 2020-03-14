More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed

YouTube live video screen shot YouTube live video screen shot

(hennemusic) A pair of Lollapalooza festivals in South America that were set to be headlined by Guns N' Roses in the next few weeks have been postponed over the coronavirus, while the fate of a third event remains unknown.

According to Billboard, the weekend of March 27-29 was to see Lollapalooza shows in Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina, with both headlined by Guns N' Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes.

"Facing this unprecedented situation," tweeted Lollapalooza Chile organizers, "our highest priority is to maintain the health and safety of the public, artists and our teams and abide the preventative methods of public and health authorities."

"For reasons of public knowledge related to coronavirus, I inform you that Lollapalooza will not be held in San Isidro on the scheduled dates: March 27, 28 and 29," Gustavo Posse, the mayor of San Isidro, a suburb of Buenos Aires where the event was set to take place, said Thursday. "The festival will be rescheduled," Posse added on Twitter.

Promoters for both events say they plan to reschedule them in the second half of 2020, while the fate of Lollapalooza Brazil - which is set for April 3-5 in Sao Paulo with the same lineup - has not yet been announced. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Concert Canceled By Government Order

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity

Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

Former Guns N' Roses' Star Gilby Clarke Streams New Song

Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami

Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest

Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

More Guns N' Roses News



