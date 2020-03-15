Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled

(hennemusic) A series of three Lollapalooza events in South America that were set to be headlined by Guns N' Roses in the next few weeks have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lollapalooza shows in Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina - originally set for the March 27-29 weekend - will take place from November 27-29, while the planned April 3-5 Lollapalooza Brazil will now happen between December 4-6.
All three events will features headliners Guns N' Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes as announced for the original spring series. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid on rescheduled dates, according to organizers; check the event websites for full details, including the ticket refund policy if fans can't attend the new dates.
Guns N' Roses also confirmed that they'll perform at the Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia on December 6. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
