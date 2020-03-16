Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra have announced that they will be teaming up this summer for the Just Looking Around North American tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 29th in Scottsdale, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort and will wrap up on July 24th in Airway Heights, WA at the Northern Quest Casino Theater.
Collective Soul also have a number their own headline shows scheduled for this spring summer beginning on April 4th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino Resort and Hotel.
Tonic frontman Emerson Hart shared his excitement about the summer trek, "Collective Soul is more than Just an amazing Rock band to us in the Tonic world.
"Yes, we have had some of our finest nights with them on stages around this country of ours through the many years on the road, but at the heart of it, they are family. Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic is an unstoppable summer night of hits."
Collective Soul's Dean Roland had this to say, "Playing with BTE and Tonic always has the feeling of a fun musical family reunion . I can't wait for the tour. Emerson and Kevin will probably get sick of seeing me on the front row singing along. They'll just have to deal with it though."
Better Than Ezra singer Kevin singer added, "This tour is all about good times, great friends, and amazing nights of music. We're fired up to spend the summer with Collective Soul and Tonic. Put on your dancing shoes." See the dates below:
Just Looking Around Tour Dates
Fri 5/29 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort
Wed 6/10 Dubuque, IA Q Casino
Thu 6/11 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park
Sat 6/13 Anderson, IN Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino
Mon 6/15 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
Tue 6/16 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Wed 6/17 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor (on sale April 3)
Fri 6/19 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall
Sat 6/20 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum
Sun 6/21 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tue 6/23 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Wed 6/24 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (on sale April 28)
Sun 6/28 Roanoke, VA Berglund Coliseum
Wed 7/1 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino
Thu 7/2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
Fri 7/3 Orilla, ONT. Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on sale April 18)
Fri 7/17 Minot, ND North Dakota State Fair (on sale March 31)
Fri 7/24 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino Theater
Collective Soul Dates
Sat 4/4 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort and Hotel
Thu 4/16 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Fri 4/17 New Brockton, AL Bama Slam Saloon
Sat 4/18 Kissimmee, FL Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando (FREE)
Thu 4/23 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
Fri 4/24 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium
Sun 4/25 Jacksonville, FL Naval Station Mayport (free show for military)
Thu 5/14 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Fri 5/15 Richardson, TX Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Sat 5/16 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino
Sat 5/30 Winchester, CA Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest
Fri 6/5 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sat 6/6 Fort Collins, CO Taste of Fort Collins
Sat 7/11 Traverse City, MI National Cherry Festival
Sat 7/18 Waukesha, WI Waukesha County Fair
