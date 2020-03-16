Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra have announced that they will be teaming up this summer for the Just Looking Around North American tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 29th in Scottsdale, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort and will wrap up on July 24th in Airway Heights, WA at the Northern Quest Casino Theater.

Collective Soul also have a number their own headline shows scheduled for this spring summer beginning on April 4th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino Resort and Hotel.

Tonic frontman Emerson Hart shared his excitement about the summer trek, "Collective Soul is more than Just an amazing Rock band to us in the Tonic world.

"Yes, we have had some of our finest nights with them on stages around this country of ours through the many years on the road, but at the heart of it, they are family. Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic is an unstoppable summer night of hits."

Collective Soul's Dean Roland had this to say, "Playing with BTE and Tonic always has the feeling of a fun musical family reunion . I can't wait for the tour. Emerson and Kevin will probably get sick of seeing me on the front row singing along. They'll just have to deal with it though."



Better Than Ezra singer Kevin singer added, "This tour is all about good times, great friends, and amazing nights of music. We're fired up to spend the summer with Collective Soul and Tonic. Put on your dancing shoes." See the dates below:



Just Looking Around Tour Dates

Fri 5/29 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Wed 6/10 Dubuque, IA Q Casino

Thu 6/11 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park

Sat 6/13 Anderson, IN Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Mon 6/15 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Tue 6/16 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed 6/17 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor (on sale April 3)

Fri 6/19 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall

Sat 6/20 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum

Sun 6/21 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue 6/23 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wed 6/24 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival (on sale April 28)

Sun 6/28 Roanoke, VA Berglund Coliseum

Wed 7/1 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu 7/2 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

Fri 7/3 Orilla, ONT. Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on sale April 18)

Fri 7/17 Minot, ND North Dakota State Fair (on sale March 31)

Fri 7/24 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino Theater

Collective Soul Dates

Sat 4/4 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Thu 4/16 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Fri 4/17 New Brockton, AL Bama Slam Saloon

Sat 4/18 Kissimmee, FL Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando (FREE)

Thu 4/23 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

Fri 4/24 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium

Sun 4/25 Jacksonville, FL Naval Station Mayport (free show for military)

Thu 5/14 Catoosa, OK Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Fri 5/15 Richardson, TX Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

Sat 5/16 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino

Sat 5/30 Winchester, CA Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Fest

Fri 6/5 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat 6/6 Fort Collins, CO Taste of Fort Collins

Sat 7/11 Traverse City, MI National Cherry Festival

Sat 7/18 Waukesha, WI Waukesha County Fair





