Deep Purple Share 'Whoosh!' Album Details

Michael Angulia | 03-17-2020

Deep PurpleCover art courtesy Kayos

Deep Purple have announced the track and format details for their forthcoming album "Whoosh!", which is set to be released on June 12th.

The album finds the band once again teaming up with legendary producer Bob Ezrin. Steve Morse had this to say, "We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."

The band will be offering the album in various formats including digitally, standard CD, as well as a limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1 hour feature "Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin in conversation" and the full live performance at Hellfest 2017" video), and a Vinyl 2LP+DVD edition. See the tracklisting below:

Tracklist:
1.) Throw My Bones
2.) Drop The Weapon
3.) We're All The Same In The Dark
4.) Nothing At All
5.) No Need To Shout
6.) Step By Step
7.) What The What
8.) The Long Way Around
9.) The Power Of The Moon
10.) Remission Possible
11.) Man Alive
12.) And The Address
13.) Dancing In My Sleep

Vinyl Side Split:
Side A: Throw My Bones / Drop The Weapon / We're All The Same In The Dark / Nothing At All
Side B: No Need To Shout / Step By Step / What The What
Side C: The Long Way Round / The Power Of The Moon / Remission Possible / Man Alive
Side D: And The Address / Dancing In My Sleep


