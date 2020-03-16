antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Guns N' Roses Reschedule Current Tour

Bruce Henne | 03-16-2020

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have rescheduled their newly-launched South American tour as the global health crisis continues to impact the live music industry.

The spring series of concert dates will now take place in November and December. "GNR fam, we're announcing new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates," says the band. "Hold onto your tickets, see you soon."

The news comes just days after Guns N' Roses headlined the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City on March 14 as organizers and the group faced criticism for holding the weekend event despite calls to shut down smaller events by Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


