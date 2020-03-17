The Pretenders Stream New Song And Announce Album

The Pretenders have released a brand new single called "The Buzz". The track comes from the veteran band's forthcoming 11sth studio album.

Frontman Chrissie Hynde had this to say about the song, "I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. 'The Buzz' is about that. Not mine, of course - I'm never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive."

The track will appear on the band's new album "Hate For Sale", which is set to be released on May 1st and was produced by Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur). Stream the new song here.





