Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video

Photo courtesy Donovan PR Photo courtesy Donovan PR

(hennemusic) Bush are premiering a video for "Flowers On A Grave", the lead single and first preview to their forthcoming album, "The Kingdom," the follow-up to 2017's "Black And White Rainbows."

Directed by Jesse Davey, the one-take clip sees the band performing the song from their eighth studio record. "We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

Bush will join Breaking Benjamin on the group's summer US tour alongside Theory of A Deadman; the series will open in Bristow, VA on July 15, with dates scheduled into early September. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

More Bush News



