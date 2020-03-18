(hennemusic) Bush are premiering a video for "Flowers On A Grave", the lead single and first preview to their forthcoming album, "The Kingdom," the follow-up to 2017's "Black And White Rainbows."
Directed by Jesse Davey, the one-take clip sees the band performing the song from their eighth studio record. "We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says frontman Gavin Rossdale.
"It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."
Bush will join Breaking Benjamin on the group's summer US tour alongside Theory of A Deadman; the series will open in Bristow, VA on July 15, with dates scheduled into early September. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin
Live And Bush Expand North American Tour
Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour
Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour
Tool Postpone North American Tour- Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video- David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live- The Who- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Tool Postpone North American Tour
Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video
David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live
The Who Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary
Devin Townsend Launches 'Quarantine Project'
Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video
King King Reveal Rescheduled UK Tour Dates