King King Reveal Rescheduled UK Tour Dates

Glaswegian rockers King King have announced that they have rescheduled their spring UK tour. It will now be taking place in October 2020 and February 2021.
Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new stop. Alan Nimmo had this to say, "It is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that our April tour will have to be postponed! We held on as long as we could and always maintained that we would not cancel anything unless the choice was taken out of our hands and that now seems to have happened! We are truly sorry that it has come to this but the dates will be re-scheduled so just look out for further announcements.
"This is obviously a difficult situation for everyone all over the world and as much as we still don't really know much about what's going to happen... we certainly don't want to add to the problem and the health and safety of the nation and indeed the world is the number one priority at the moment. Further information regarding re-scheduled dates will be posted soon.
"Once again, we send our most sincere apologies for this inconvenience and we thank you whole heartedly for your patience and friendship! We couldn't ask for better fans than our King King family so stay safe and we will see you soon! Ticket refunds will be available, but we kindly ask that to help keep music LIVE, please if possible, hang on to your ticket." See the new dates below:
Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion Friday 16 October 2020
York Grand Opera House Wednesday 3 February 2021
Manchester Academy Friday 5 February 2021
Sheffield Leadmill Saturday 6 February 2021
Cardiff Y Plas Sunday 7 February 2021
Birmingham Town Hall Tuesday 9 February 2021
London Electric Ballroom Saturday 13 February 2021
Salisbury City Hall Sunday 14 February 2021
Bury St Edmunds The Apex Arts Centre Tuesday 16 February 2021
Newcastle Boiler Shop Wednesday 17 February 2021
Glasgow Old Fruitmarket Thursday 18 February 2021
