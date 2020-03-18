Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video

Video still Video still

Motley Crue have released a brand lyric video entitled "Stay Home Sweet Home" in hopes of encouraging fans to take care during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic .

The video is for their classic "Theater Of Pain" hit "Home Sweet Home" and the band had this to say about the new visual, Motley Crue say: "Crueheads.

"We're all in this together. Please follow the guidelines in your area. A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out as soon as possible.

"Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all. #BeatTheVirus." Watch the video below:





