Alkaline Trio Release Brand New EP

Alkaline Trio have digitally surprise released a brand new three song E.P. and will follow-up with a limited edition 7" vinyl single that will feature two of the tracks.

Matt Skiba had this to say, "With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes.

"Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs."

The digital EP features the three tracks "Minds Like Minefields", "Radio Violence" and "Smokestack." The limited edition vinyl will include the first two songs and will be limited to 1000 blue vinyls in the U.S. and 500 red in Europe. Listen to the new EP here.





