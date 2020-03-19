Def Leppard Streaming Rare Song From 1979

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming audio of the 1979 rarity, "Glad I'm Alive", as a preview to the March 20 release of its inclusion on the new box set, "The Early Years 79-81."

The unreleased tune was produced by Nick Tauber as part of a four-song session for "Wasted", the lead single from the UK band's 1980 debut, "On Through The Night"; all four tracks are included in the package, as well as a live BBC recording of "Glad I'm Alive" from 1979.

The studio take of "Glad I'm Alive" follows an early version of "Rock Brigade" and a 1980 live recording of the rare "Good Morning Freedom", as the third preview to the 5CD set.

Def Leppard are also streaming an unboxing video for "The Early Years" project, which is billed as "the definitive collection of the band's early music" as it delivers remastered versions of the group's first two studio records alongside previously-unreleased live material and a collection of B-sides and rarities.

"Well the fans asked, and we listened!," says vocalist and executive producer Joe Elliott. "Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour.

"It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it!"

In addition to their inclusion in the forthcoming package, both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD, black vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl versions. Listen to the song here.

