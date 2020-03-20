Liam Gallagher Streams Gone Performance From MTV Unplugged

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming video of his 2019 track, "Gone", as a preview to the April 24th multi-format release of his appearance on MTV Unplugged.

The clip follows a recent premiere of the song's audio from a performance at Hull City Hall last summer, where the singer was joined by the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra for the MTV series.

The rare acoustic event saw the Oasis rocker deliver a mix of solo tracks and classics tunes from his former band. "I was honored to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged," says Gallagher. "It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record."

The Hull stop was part of a tour in support of Gallagher's 2019 release, "Why Me? Why Not"; the project topped the UK charts upon its release last fall, as did his 2017 solo debut, "As You Were." Watch the video here.

