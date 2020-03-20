.

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2020

Miranda LambertVideo still courtesy Sony Music Nashville

Miranda Lambert has released a brand new music video for her song "Bluebird". The song comes from her ACM album of the year nominated record "Wildcard".

She had this to say about the track, "I love 'Bluebird.' It's a song like I've never written before and I'm so proud to be a part of it. Since I wrote it, I've been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there - I live on a farm - but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what's around me.

"Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it's a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it." Watch the video below:


