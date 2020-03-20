The Acacia Strain Release New EP 'E'

Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

The Acacia Strain have released a brand new two track digital and seven inch vinyl EP entitled "E," including a collaboration with Jess Nyx of Mortality Rate.

The EP features two songs "Solace and Serenity" and Nyx provided guest vocals on the other track "The Lucid Dream". Frontman Vincent Bennett had this to say about the track, "I've been a fan of Jess since Judiciary introduced me to her voice, and I'm extremely happy to have her on a song.

"Solace, serenity - enter the lucid dream. The second chapter is here. We descend further and further into our own undoing." Listen to "The Lucid Dream" below:





Related Stories

The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album For Christmas

The Acacia Strain Announce North American Headline Tour

More The Acacia Strain News



