Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media Cover art courtesy New Ocean Media

(hennemusic) Clutch have postponed their tour of South America during the coronavirus pandemic. The three-show series was set to feature the band's first live dates in Argentina and Chile alongside a return trip to Brazil.

"Due to the recent Covid-19 virus and following recommendation from the health authorities," says Clutch, "aiming the safety and well-being of all our fans, we decided to postpone our Latin America tour that would happen in the end of April. We'll announce the new dates in the near future, once we all have a better understanding of the situation and the epidemic is under control."

"All the tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates," adds the group. "Remember that keeping your ticket for the new dates will help bands, producers and everyone else involved in the music business going through these hard times.

"If you choose to get the money back, you need to get in touch with the point of purchase." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





