Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU

Death Angel's Will Carroll is in an intensive care unit at a Northern California hospital, according to his friend Gary Holt (guitarist for Exodus and Slayer.

Holt took to social media earlier this week to shared that he has been suffering all of the symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus and then shared about Carroll of Friday (March 20th).

He wrote, "I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, @bleedingpriest , is in need of some massive positive vibes.

"Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I've gotten, but I'm sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I'm dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill.

"There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Here we are recreating the Scorpions pyramid with @bonsloth Get well Wil".





