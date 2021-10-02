Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022

(Adrenaline) Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have announced that they have made the decision to postpone the North American leg of their Bay Strikes Back Tour until next spring. We were sent the following details:

"We were really on the fence with this decision," says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson. "But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just cancelling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22."

Guitarist Alex Skolnick adds, "It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although Bay Strikes Back is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can't afford to take the risks that top grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions Kiss and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently cancelled - a lose/lose for everyone. The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a 'last resort' decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren't the case. However, this is the new reality we're all in. All we can do is hope for everyone's understanding, which we ask for sincerely."

The trio of bands will perform as scheduled at Sacramento's Aftershock festival on Thursday, October 7, as well as the hometown show scheduled for November 27 at Fox Oakland.

"We are saddened to announce that the Bay Strikes Back tour is being postponed, but the risk of cancelled shows due to positive tests leading to tour personnel being quarantined and isolated is just too great at this time," says Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. "We want to feel safe, enjoy the tour and be able to hang out with our close friends. The silver lining in this is that Tom Hunting no longer needs chemo and will have more time to work his way back to doing a full tour. He will make his return behind the drums at Aftershock but a full tour requires more preparation, so that is the good part."

Bay Strikes Back dates have been rebooked beginning in April and will include additional cities not originally scheduled for the tour. "Usually when I'm asked to contribute a quote to an announcement it pertains to something I'm extremely excited about," says Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda. "In this case I'm gutted... It pains me to announce that The Bay Strikes Back U.S. Tour is being postpone. No one was looking forward to this more than me. But, on the brighter side of things, the tour is in fact going to happen - just at a later time. And I can assure you that the already ravenous to play live members of Death Angel promise to provide a crushing set during a crushing tour. The Bay WILL Strike Back!"

Bay Strikes Back 2022 dates:

4/9/2022 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

4/10/2022 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4/12/2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/13/2022 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/15/2022 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

4/16/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4/19/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/20/2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4/21/2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4/22/2022 - Dallas, TX -Amplified Live

4/23/2022 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

4/26/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/27/2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/30/2022 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

5/1/2022 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5/2/2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5/3/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

5/5/2022 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/6/2022 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

5/7/2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

5/9/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

5/11/2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5/12/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

5/14/2022 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/15/2022 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/17/2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

5/19/2022 - Denver, CO - Summit

5/20/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

*More dates to be added

