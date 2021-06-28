Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel have announced that they will be teaming up this fall for the trek across the U.S. dubbed The Bay Strikes Back Tour.
The tour will be kicking off on October 6th in San Luis Obispo, CA at the Fremont Theater and will wrap up on November 27th in Oakland, CA at The Fox.
Testament's Eric Peterson had this to say, "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release 'Titans of Creation!' Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!"
Exodus' Gary Holt added, "Yes! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the 'Bay Strikes Back' to our own shores with our good friend's Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!" See the dates below:
10/6 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
10/7 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/8 San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
10/10 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
10/11 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/12 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/14 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10/15 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10/16 Austin, TX - Emo's
10/17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/18 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
10/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/22 Philadelphia, PA - TLA
10/23 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
10/24 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/26 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/27 Boston, MA - House Of Blues
10/28 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
10/29 Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater
10/30 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
11/1 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/2 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11/4 Detroit, MI - The Majestic
11/5 Joliet, IL - The Forge
11/7 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
11/9 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/11 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Exodus)
11/27 Oakland, CA - The Fox
