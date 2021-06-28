Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel have announced that they will be teaming up this fall for the trek across the U.S. dubbed The Bay Strikes Back Tour.

The tour will be kicking off on October 6th in San Luis Obispo, CA at the Fremont Theater and will wrap up on November 27th in Oakland, CA at The Fox.

Testament's Eric Peterson had this to say, "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release 'Titans of Creation!' Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!"

Exodus' Gary Holt added, "Yes! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the 'Bay Strikes Back' to our own shores with our good friend's Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!" See the dates below:

10/6 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

10/7 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/8 San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

10/10 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

10/11 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/12 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/14 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10/15 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/16 Austin, TX - Emo's

10/17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/18 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

10/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/22 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10/23 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/24 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/26 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10/27 Boston, MA - House Of Blues

10/28 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

10/29 Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

10/30 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

11/1 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/2 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/4 Detroit, MI - The Majestic

11/5 Joliet, IL - The Forge

11/7 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

11/9 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/11 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Exodus)

11/27 Oakland, CA - The Fox



