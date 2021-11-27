Death Angel Share Live 'The Absence Of Light' Video

Death Angel have celebrated the release of their new live record "The Bastard Tracks", by sharing a live video for the track "The Absence Of Light".

The new record was captured at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22nd 2021, and streamed live soon after, The Bastard Tracks is a deep cuts collection of rarely and never performed songs.

Frontman Mark Osegueda had this to say about the song, "'Absence of Light' is a song that I have been championing since the album that it is on called 'Relentless Retribution' was released in 2010.

"It's an extremely dark song lyrically that sits on top of this thunderous and driving riff and beat. It is not a fast song by any means. But! It's HEAVY!! DARK and HEAVY!!!

"We finally took the time to re-familiarise ourselves with it and we were all surprised at how HEAVY it sounded when we all played it together in the room! I'm pretty confident it will rear it's DARK and HEAVY head in some future live sets. In front of an actual audience!"

He said of the album, "When we performed and filmed the songs for 'The Bastard Tracks' it was such a crazy time and having missed being able to perform live for so long was taking it's toll on me to a certain degree, as I have been a live performer for the majority of my life.

"I must say... It was a pretty dark time. I know it was for so many of us... But! Music once again helped to pull us through it... It was a bit odd performing to no crowd...But! It felt great re-learning some deep tracks and getting on stage with the guys and unleashing this pent up aggression! And the response from everyone who tuned into it suggesting that we release it as an album was overwhelming! Well...Thanks to them here it is! I hope you enjoy it!" Watch the video below:

