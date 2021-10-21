Death Angel To Unleash 'Bastard Tracks' Next Month

Death Angel have shared a live video for "Where They Lay", which is the lead single to their just announced new live package, "Bastard Tracks", that they will be delivering on Black Friday, November 26th.

"Bastard Tracks" was captured at The Great American Music Hall in their hometown of San Francisco on May 22nd 2021 will feature rarities and songs that they had never previously performed live.

The deep cuts live collection is set to be released in various formats including digitally, CD, vinyl and Blu-Ray. Frontman Mark Osegueda had this to say about the first video from the collection, "Where They Lay is a prime example of a DEATH ANGEL Bastard track! We have rarely played this song live and I'm guessing the last time we did was 2010!

"I love the release I get singing this song. Namely because the screaming bits I do are so cathartic!!! And I need a release during these crazy times! And screaming is one of my favorite ways to get frustration out of my system!! I look forward to screaming in front of a live audience again soon!"

Guitarist Rob Cavestany added, "Rise! This empowering message echoes thru the entire song from the first note to the last. Where They Lay is one of our pure thrash cuts with those chugging riffs, pounding grooves and vicious lyrics that incites head banging and thrashing! It's so fun to play on guitar, I love the percussive, rhythmic attack and the solos are so twangy. I'm stoked to include it in the set and to launch it as the first single from our upcoming release The Bastard Tracks.'"

Osegueda said of the album, "When we performed and filmed the songs for The Bastard Tracks it was such a crazy time, and having missed being able to perform live for so long was taking it's toll on me to a certain degree as I have been a live performer for the majority of my life.

"I must say... it was a pretty dark time. I know it was for so many of us... but! Music once again helped to pull us through it... it was a bit odd performing to no crowd... but! It felt great re-learning some deep tracks and getting on stage with the guys and unleashing this pent up aggression! And the response from everyone who tuned into it suggesting that we release it as an album was overwhelming! Well...thanks to them here it is! I hope you enjoy it!"

Cavestany shared, "Choosing and sequencing the songs for The Bastard Tracks set list was quite a different trip. All of them had rarely (and in some instances never) been played live. We hadn't performed in front of a live audience for over a year, the longest ever for this band. It was to be filmed live at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and then broadcast worldwide on the good ol' inter-web! I could get into that...

"From basically re-learning most of these songs to getting them as tight as they should be, we put our energy together and made it happen! I'm thankful for having had this goal to focus on during those (still) crazy earth crisis days. It gave us an important reason to get together at DA Studio and JAM! Literally the only time I've felt "normal" since 2020 was while we were jamming! Fortunately we've been able to do it a lot. Now, we proudly present the audio and visual recordings of those sessions. Turn it up! P.S. - We cannot wait to exchange live energy with you as soon as possible!!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2

Death Angel's Will Carroll Returning to Air Following Covid-19 Coma

Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Announce Tour

Crimson Moon Release 'Godspeed Angel Of Death' Video

Death Angel Streaming New Song 'The Pack'

Death Angel Streaming Title Song To New Album 'Humanicide'

News > Death Angel