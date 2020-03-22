.

Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Keavin Wiggins | 03-22-2020

Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan shared on Instagram that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, after being sick for a week but increasingly feeling better.

Bryan has this to say, "I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu not the plague

"I've have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other.

"This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"


