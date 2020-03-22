Bury Tomorrow's New Album Release Pushed Back

It appears that the release of Bury Tomorrow's new album "Cannibal" has been pushed back to July 3rd from the original April 3rd release date due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The band has not yet officially announced the new date but Amazon is now showing the July release date and the band did announce the postponement of the special events surrounding the album release.

They had this to say via Facebook, "As you are all probably very aware by now, the Corona Virus has led to many difficulties for everyone, and sadly our industry was always going to take a serious hit.

"All in-store signings and release shows we had planned in April are now postponed until a later date. We are working hard with our team and the many variables involved to reschedule these dates for later in the year, more information on that will be provided as soon as we confirm new dates. All current tickets will remain valid and we WILL celebrate this record together!

"All five of us are absolutely gutted by this. The last year of our lives have been building towards the release of Cannibal and we were so excited to celebrate with as many of you in person as possible. But the real priority here is all of our collective health, and as human beings we have a responsibility to take this as seriously as we can.

"Stay safe everyone, keep smiling and look out for each other!"





