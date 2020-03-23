Sebastian Bach Reveals Rescheduled Skid Row 30th Dates
Sebastian Bach has revealed the rescheduled dates for the postponed second North American leg of his Skid Row debut album 30th anniversary tour.
The trek, which features Bach performing the "Skid Row" album in full, and will feature support from Stitched Up Heart, will now be taking place this fall.
The tour leg is set to kick off on October 28th in Blue Lake, CA at the Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and will wrap up on December 15th in San Francisco, CA at the Great American Music Hall.
Bach had previous addressed the postponement with the following comments, "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary Tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word is postponed!
"I was really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond my control. It is also VERY important to me that my family, my band and crew and my extended family AKA my fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!" See the new dates below:
10/28 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel
10/30 - Seattle, WA - Clearwater
10/31 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
11/02 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/03 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt
11/06 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
11/07 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino
11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
11/11 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
11/13 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
11/14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
11/16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11/17 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
11/18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
11/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
11/22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
11/23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
11/25 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
11/28 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center
11/29 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre
12/01 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
12/03 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's Sand Bar
12/04 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
12/05 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's
12/06 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
12/08 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
12/11 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
12/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
12/14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
