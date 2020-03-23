Sebastian Bach Reveals Rescheduled Skid Row 30th Dates

Sebastian Bach has revealed the rescheduled dates for the postponed second North American leg of his Skid Row debut album 30th anniversary tour.

The trek, which features Bach performing the "Skid Row" album in full, and will feature support from Stitched Up Heart, will now be taking place this fall.

The tour leg is set to kick off on October 28th in Blue Lake, CA at the Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and will wrap up on December 15th in San Francisco, CA at the Great American Music Hall.

Bach had previous addressed the postponement with the following comments, "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary Tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word is postponed!

"I was really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond my control. It is also VERY important to me that my family, my band and crew and my extended family AKA my fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!" See the new dates below:

10/28 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

10/30 - Seattle, WA - Clearwater

10/31 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

11/02 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/03 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

11/06 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

11/07 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

11/11 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

11/13 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

11/14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

11/16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

11/17 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

11/18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

11/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

11/22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

11/23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

11/25 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

11/28 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

11/29 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

12/01 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

12/03 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram's Sand Bar

12/04 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

12/05 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky's

12/06 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

12/08 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

12/11 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

12/14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall





