Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue

Reissue promo photo courtesy Chummy Press Reissue promo photo courtesy Chummy Press

Between the Buried and Me will be continuing their 20th anniversary celebration with the release of a special vinyl reissue of their self-titled debut on May 15th.

The album has been remixed and remastered by its original producer, Jamie King and Craft Recording will also be offering a limited edition clear vinyl via the band's website.

Guitarist Paul Waggoner reflected, "It's always a strange feeling when you bring faded memories back into focus and find yourself reflecting on an adventure that started two decades ago and somehow still continues to this day.

"All the daily ups-and-downs and side-to-sides of being in a band can sometimes blur the past and make you forget where you came from, and why you started doing this thing in the first place. So it's nice to dig up the bones of our humble beginnings, make them sound a little better, and present them to the people that have made this all possible."



Frontman Tommy Rogers added, "If you told me in 2001 that this album, we recorded in five days would eventually turn into a career that's lasted 20 years, I would think you were absolutely mad.

"Here we are in 2020 getting to remix and remaster what started it all. It's been a great experience listening back and giving this original Between the Buried and Me album a new life. We hope the fans enjoy this new mix by Jamie King as much as we have."





Related Stories

Between The Buried And Me Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup

Between The Buried And Me Announce 'Automata II' Release

More Between The Buried And Me News



