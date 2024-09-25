Between The Buried And Me Cancel Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter'

Between The Buried and Me took to social media this morning (September 25) to share the bad news that are being forced to pull out their planned shows in Brooklyn, Worcester and Asbury Park this weekend due to "an urgent family matter within the band.

A post on their Facebook said, "Due to an urgent family matter within the band, we will regrettably be unable to perform our scheduled shows this weekend in Brooklyn, Worcester, and Asbury Park. we send our sincerest apologies to the promoters, the venues, the bands, and most importantly our fans.

"Canceling shows is an absolute last resort for us, but sometimes situations arise that demand our presence at home with our families. we love you all, and appreciate your support and understanding".

The New Jersey show has been cancelled outright, while Hail The Sun, Sweet Pill, A Lot Like Birds and The Number 12 Looks Like You will still perform in Brooklyn. Between The Buried and Me advised, "As a result of this change, the venue's ticketing will be issuing a partial refund of $10, which will be processed automatically. For those who prefer a full refund, please contact SeeTickets Customer Support before Thursday at 5:00 PM to request one. If you purchased through iconic ticketing, please contact [email protected] with the subject in the headline for partial or full refund."

They said of the Worcester concert, "The show is still on with an incredible lineup, featuring Hail The Sun, Sweet Pill, A Lot Like Birds, and many more. As a result of this change, the venue's ticketing will be issuing a partial refund of $15, which will be processed automatically. For those who prefer a full refund, please contact SeeTickets Customer Support before Friday at 5:00 PM to request one. If you purchased through iconic ticketing, please contact [email protected] with the subject in the headline for partial or full refund. "

