Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates

Tour poster courtesy Live Nation Tour poster courtesy Live Nation

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed and rescheduled a series of upcoming spring US tour concert dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The change affects planned shows in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia.

"The May stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour have been proactively rescheduled for the fall out of an abundance of caution," says the band.

"Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows, so please hold on to your initial confirmation/purchase. Tour support for all the rescheduled dates will be announced in the very near future."

The latest news follows the recent postponement of March and April gigs on the farewell trek, which is now scheduled to resume in mid-June with a pair of US shows before the group plans to travel to Europe for a summer concert run. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





