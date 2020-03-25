.

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

Bruce Henne | 03-25-2020

Pearl JamPhoto courtesy Republic Records

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced that they have launched a hotline for fans to preview material from their new album, "Gigaton", ahead of its release on March 27.

Fans can hear sample clips of the new material by calling 585-20-PEARL (585-207-3275).

The Seattle outfit's first album in seven years was produced by Josh Evans and the group; the set has been previewed with the lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", and the follow-up track, "Superblood Wolfmoon."

Pearl Jam were set to premiere "Gigaton" in more than 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters worldwide on March 25; the global cinema event has been postponed during the pandemic.

"We are aware several markets have already postponed or cancelled their screenings and we believe more will follow suit in the coming days," says the band. "As this public health crisis continues to unfold, we have made the unfortunate decision to postpone ALL of the March 25th 'Gigaton Theatrical Listening Experience' events until they can be safely rescheduled.

"We are working closely with all of our exhibitors around the world to quickly re-schedule these events as soon as possible." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


