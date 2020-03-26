Hatebreed's New Album Delayed By Pandemic

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta revealed in a social media exchange with a fan that the group's new studio album has been "postponed indefinitely" due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A fan asked Jamey on Twitter when fans can expect the new album to be released and Jasta explained it has been delayed due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants.

He tweeted, "album is postponed indefinitely. I'm told retail + pressing plants in EU & N. America will be closing or are closed already making manufacturing/pre-orders impossible. Our fans buy a lot of vinyl/CDs so the label needs to protect their investment understandably".

Last month the band released their first new song in four years, "When The Blade Drops". Check it out below:





