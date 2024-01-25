Hatebreed Announce The March Metal Matinee

(Atom Splitter) Hatebreed are keeping their 30th anniversary celebrations going. The band knew it was time to bring the party back to its home state of Connecticut and to go bigger and harder than ever.
Today, Grammy-nominated hardcore icons have announced The March Metal Matinee, set for Sunday, March 17 at 12pm ET at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.
The 30th anniversary, home state blowout will be a two-stage event featuring Shadows Fall, Shadow Of Intent, 100 Demons, With Honor, Sworn Enemy, Dead By Wednesday, Eyes of the Living, and Demonscar. It also marks Shadows Fall's first Connecticut show in a decade, as well.
"This will be a special one," says Jamey Jasta. "Our biggest home state show ever, with a ton of awesome bands and it's [guitarist] Wayne's 50th birthday! This is a throwback to the old hardcore/metal matinees we used to play in the mid '90s. It will be a yearly event going forward as we'll also be bringing back the March Metal Meltdown Festival to NJ in 2025. Can't wait to see everyone there!"
"30 Years! What a milestone and nothing but gratitude for the fans all over the world for making it possible," says guitarist Frank Novinec. "We look forward to seeing you all in 2024. Most importantly in CT!"
