Hatebreed Announce North American 30th Anniversary Tour

Hatebreed have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary, and they are bringing Carcass, Harm's Way and Crypta along for the ride.

The band shared the initial dates for the trek, which is current set to kick off on September 26th in Portland, ME at the State Theatre, with dates that run until October 27th in Norfolk, VA at The NorVa.

They broke the news via social media, sharing "What show will we see you at? Hatebreed 30th Anniversary North American Tour just announced w/ special guests Carcass, Harm's Way & CRYPTA tickets go on sale this Friday! More dates TBA." See the announced dates below:

09/26 Portland, ME - State Theatre

09/27 Boston, MA - House Of Blues

09/28 New York, NY - Terminal 5

09/29 Montreal, QC - MTelus

09/30 Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/03 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/07 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/08 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/10 Sauget, IL - Pop's

10/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10/12 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/16 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/18 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/19 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

10/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

10/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/23 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/26 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

10/27 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

