Hatebreed Announce North American 30th Anniversary Tour

Hatebreed have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary, and they are bringing Carcass, Harm's Way and Crypta along for the ride.
The band shared the initial dates for the trek, which is current set to kick off on September 26th in Portland, ME at the State Theatre, with dates that run until October 27th in Norfolk, VA at The NorVa.
They broke the news via social media, sharing "What show will we see you at? Hatebreed 30th Anniversary North American Tour just announced w/ special guests Carcass, Harm's Way & CRYPTA tickets go on sale this Friday! More dates TBA." See the announced dates below:
09/26 Portland, ME - State Theatre
09/27 Boston, MA - House Of Blues
09/28 New York, NY - Terminal 5
09/29 Montreal, QC - MTelus
09/30 Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/03 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/07 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/08 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/10 Sauget, IL - Pop's
10/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10/12 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/16 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/18 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/19 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater
10/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
10/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/23 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/26 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
10/27 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
