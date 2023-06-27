Hatebreed To Headline Born Dead Music Festival

(Ebony Jeanette PR) The inaugural Born Dead Music Festival (Born Dead Fest) will take place September 2-3, 2023 in Albany, NY across two stages at Empire Live and Empire Underground. Presented by unique tattoo streetwear & alternative streetwear clothing company Born Dead Clothing, BORN DEAD FEST will feature some of the most prolific names in extreme music, with 27+ bands slated to perform including HATEBREED, BLEEDING THROUGH, INTEGRITY and MADBALL.

Headlining Day 1 of BORN DEAD FEST is Heavy metal hardcore kings HATEBREED who will also be celebrating 20 years of "The Rise Of Brutality". Festival goers- get to the stage early for this one, it's going to be a set for the history books! California heavy-hitters BLEEDING THROUGH are also making their anticipated east coast appearance at BORN DEAD FEST and performing "This Is Love, This Is Murderous" to mark 20 years since its release.

Day 2 will feature must-see headlining performances from hardcore legends, INTEGRITY, who have not played Albany in over 25 years as well as New York City hardcore legends, MADBALL. Lineup announced below with even more bands to be revealed!

BORN DEAD FEST Day 1: Saturday September 2nd

Hatebreed

Bleeding Through

Vein.fm

Jesus Piece

Pain Of Truth

No Bragging Rights

Brick By Brick

Desolated

Downswing

Freeze MF

GhostxShip

Kaonashi

Mouthbreather

Mouth For War

The Banner

These Streets

Your Spirit Dies

BORN DEAD FEST Day 2: Sunday September 3rd

Integrity

Madball

Fury Of Five

Soul Blind

Pyrexia

156/Silence

Actor Observer

Concrete Ties

Edict

Wisdom & War

+Plus More TBA

