Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Hatebreed will return to the road this September and you do NOT want to miss it. "20 Years of Brutality" Tour kicks off on September 3, 2023 in Quebec and will run through September 24, 2023 in Tampa. Terror, Vein.FM, and Jesus Piece will serve as special guests.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," says singer Jamey Jasta. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!"

All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10am local time. The tour celebrates the band's classic and much-loved album The Rise of Brutality. The record is considered one of the important and impactful albums of the band's catalog. That's why the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate the record's brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs with friends and fans.

HATEBREED ON TOUR:

WITH TERROR, Vein.FM, + JESUS PIECE:

9/2 - Albany, NY - Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

9/3 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

9/4 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

9/5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9/6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

9/7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

9/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

9/9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9/10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

9/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

9/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

9/15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

9/16 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

9/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/19 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

9/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest*

9/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9/24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

*Festival Dates

Related Stories

Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'

Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest Lineup

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest (2022 In Review)

Hatebreed Reunited With Sean Martin For 20 Years of Perseverance Tour

More Hatebreed News