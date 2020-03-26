.

Joe Satriani Pushes Shapeshifting Tour Back To 2021

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

Joe SatrianiTour poster courtesy Noble PR

Joe Satriani have announced that he has been forced to push back his Shapeshifting tour dates in the UK and Europe to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The acclaimed guitarist will be launching the tour in support of his new studio album "Shapeshifting", which is set to hit stores on April 10th. Joe had this to say about the change in tour plans, "The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging.

As always, my concern for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always take precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 1st leg of the European Shapeshifting Tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected.

"Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour dates Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."

The rescheduled 2021 UK dates include Birmingham Symphony Hall (Friday April 30), Bexhill, De La War Pavilion (Saturday May 1), Manchester Bridgewater Hall (Sunday May 2), London Palladium (Tuesday May 4), Sage Gateshead (Wednesday May 5) and O2 Academy Glasgow (Thursday May 6).


