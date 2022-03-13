Joe Satriani Reschedules Postponed Tour To 2023

(Noble) Joe Satriani has made the very tough decision to once again reschedule his European tour. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 it had been rescheduled to begin in April 2022.
However, with the current Covid restrictions and quarantine mandates not yet standardized throughout the World, it has been decided that the best path forward is to reschedule once again. The new tour dates will now be moving to 2023.
These NEWLY rescheduled shows are now set to begin on April 1, 2023, in Oslo, Norway and wind up on June 4th in Bordeaux, France. Fans who are holding tickets for these shows, originally planned to take place in April, May and June 2022, will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Joe's rescheduled UK concerts have been moved to May 2023. The rescheduled UK dates include Birmingham Symphony Hall (Friday 12 May), Gateshead, Sage Hall 1 (Saturday 13 May), Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (Sunday 14 May), Glasgow, O2 Academy (Monday 15 May), Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion (Tuesday 16 May), and London Palladium (Wednesday 17 May).
APRIL 2023
1 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
2 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
3 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
4 Odense, Denmark - Posten
5 Aarhus, Denmark - Train
7 Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Congress Centre
8 Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
10 Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
11 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club
13 Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede
14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the Max
15 Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen
16 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
17 Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle Oberhausen
18 Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal
20 Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
22 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich
24 Milano, Italy - Teatro dal Verme
26 Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo
28 Lecce, Italy - Teatro Politeama Greco
29 Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione
30 Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi
MAY 2023
2 Bologna, Italy - Europaditorium
4 Lyon, France - Transbordeur
5 Nantes, France - Cite des Congres
6 Clermont-Ferrand, France - Coopérative de Mai
7 Tours, France - Le Vinci
9 Rennes, France - Le Liberte
10 Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle Vague
12 Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall
13 Gateshead, UK - Gateshead Sage 1
14 Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
15 Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow
16 Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr
17 London, UK - Palladium
19 Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
20 Paris, France - L'Olympia
22 Metz, France - Bam
23 Besançon, France - La Rodia
24 Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
26 Karlsruhe, Germany - Kulturzentrum Tollhaus Karlsruhe
27 Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle Winterbach
30 Toulouse, France - Théâtre du Casino Barriere
31 Perpignan, France - - Le Mediator
JUNE 2023
1 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts
2 Madrid, Spain - Sala la Riviera
3 Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
4 Bordeaux, France - Theatre Femina
More dates to be announced.
