Joe Satriani Reschedules Postponed Tour To 2023

(Noble) Joe Satriani has made the very tough decision to once again reschedule his European tour. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 it had been rescheduled to begin in April 2022.

However, with the current Covid restrictions and quarantine mandates not yet standardized throughout the World, it has been decided that the best path forward is to reschedule once again. The new tour dates will now be moving to 2023.

These NEWLY rescheduled shows are now set to begin on April 1, 2023, in Oslo, Norway and wind up on June 4th in Bordeaux, France. Fans who are holding tickets for these shows, originally planned to take place in April, May and June 2022, will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Joe's rescheduled UK concerts have been moved to May 2023. The rescheduled UK dates include Birmingham Symphony Hall (Friday 12 May), Gateshead, Sage Hall 1 (Saturday 13 May), Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (Sunday 14 May), Glasgow, O2 Academy (Monday 15 May), Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion (Tuesday 16 May), and London Palladium (Wednesday 17 May).

APRIL 2023

1 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

2 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

3 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

4 Odense, Denmark - Posten

5 Aarhus, Denmark - Train

7 Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Congress Centre

8 Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

10 Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

11 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola Club

13 Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede

14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg the Max

15 Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen

16 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

17 Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle Oberhausen

18 Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal

20 Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

22 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich

24 Milano, Italy - Teatro dal Verme

26 Napoli, Italy - Teatro Augusteo

28 Lecce, Italy - Teatro Politeama Greco

29 Roma, Italy - Auditorium Conciliazione

30 Firenze, Italy - Teatro Verdi

MAY 2023

2 Bologna, Italy - Europaditorium

4 Lyon, France - Transbordeur

5 Nantes, France - Cite des Congres

6 Clermont-Ferrand, France - Coopérative de Mai

7 Tours, France - Le Vinci

9 Rennes, France - Le Liberte

10 Saint-Malo, France - La Nouvelle Vague

12 Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall

13 Gateshead, UK - Gateshead Sage 1

14 Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

15 Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow

16 Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr

17 London, UK - Palladium

19 Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

20 Paris, France - L'Olympia

22 Metz, France - Bam

23 Besançon, France - La Rodia

24 Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

26 Karlsruhe, Germany - Kulturzentrum Tollhaus Karlsruhe

27 Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle Winterbach

30 Toulouse, France - Théâtre du Casino Barriere

31 Perpignan, France - - Le Mediator

JUNE 2023

1 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Barts

2 Madrid, Spain - Sala la Riviera

3 Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 Bordeaux, France - Theatre Femina

More dates to be announced.

