Joe Satriani Premiering 'The Elephants Of Mars' Video

Video still

Iconic guitarist Joe Satriani is celebrating the release of his new studio album, "The Elephants of Mars", with the premiere of the music video for the title track today (April 8th) 8pm UK time / 12 noon Pacific time. The clip was directed by ZZ Satriani. We were sent these details about the new album:

Joe Satriani had an admirably productive workingman's holiday, with pandemic forced time away from the road, that ultimately gave him and his touring band, all recording remotely in separate areas of the world during lockdown, the ability to deliver an album length journey that never dulls. The Elephants of Mars crackles with an exciting new energy, briskly traveling through stylistic roads that feel freshly updated, viewed through new eyes.

The guitarist challenged himself to create a "new standard" for instrumental guitar albums to be measured against, one which would work from "a new platform of his own design", as he terms it. "I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now."

In 2020 with all time constraints removed, The Elephants of Mars truly represents the album that Satriani himself hoped he could deliver with his band. "We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen." Watch the video below (once available):

Related Stories

Joe Satriani Reschedules Postponed Tour To 2023

Joe Satriani Premieres Visualizer for New Single 'Faceless'

Joe Satriani Shares 'Sahara' Video

Joe Satriani Delays Shapeshifting Tour Dates To 2022

News > Joe Satriani