Joe Satriani Premieres Visualizer for New Single 'Faceless'

Joe Satriani has released a visualizer for his brand new single "Faceless". The track comes from the guitar icon's forthcoming 19th studio album.
The record will be "The Elephants of Mars" and it scheduled to hit stores on April 8th. Satriani had this to say about the new single, "It's about when the person you want to see you for who you really are, doesn't seem to recognize you.
"It's also a comment on a society where people are truly knowing each other less and less, being separated by their differences rather than being united for their shared hopes and dreams. The solo section represents one's true self finally breaking free." Watch the visualizer below:
