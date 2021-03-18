Joe Satriani Delays Shapeshifting Tour Dates To 2022

Joe Satriani has announced that he has been forced to rescheduled his Shapeshifting UK Tour to May of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions.
The tour in support of his latest album, "Shapeshifting," was originally scheduled to take place this April and May and will now be stages in May of 2022. Tickets for the original dates will be remain valid for the rescheduled shows.
Satriani had this to say, "Due to the ongoing pandemic, unfortunately, we have no choice but to again postpone our upcoming UK tour planned for this spring.
"The currently rescheduled dates are listed below (additional dates to be announced shortly). Please hold on to your tickets and we look forward to seeing and playing for everyone next year, which can't come soon enough! Stay safe!"
The rescheduled 2022 UK dates include Bexhill, De La War Pavilion (May 1), The London Palladium (May 2), Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (May 3), Glasgow, O2 Academy (May 4), Birmingham, Symphony Hall (May 6), Gateshead, Sage Hall 1 (May 7).
