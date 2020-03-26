Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums

Albums cover art Albums cover art

Nine Inch Nails have surprises fans with the release of two new free albums, which are entitled "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts".

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross had this to say, "As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we've found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair - often changing minute to minute. Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, this situation has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection.

"Music - whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it - has always been the thing that helped us get through anything - good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new 'Ghosts' records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

"'Ghosts V: Together' is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and 'Ghosts VI: Locusts'... well, you'll figure it out.

"It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world... and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.

"We look forward to seeing you again soon.

"Be smart and safe and take care of each other.

"With love, Trent & Atticus".

The albums will be released the streaming services on Thursday night and can be downloaded here.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor

Nine Inch Nails Video Director Eric Zimmerman Releasing Feature Film

More Nine Inch Nails News



