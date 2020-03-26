Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming audio of their new song "Quick Escape". The track comes from their new album "Gigaton", which is set for release on March 27th.
It's the third tune issued in advance of the arrival of the group's first new record in seven years, following the lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", and the follow-up track, "Superblood Wolfmoon."
Alongside the new song, Pearl Jam are inviting fans to make a "quick escape" to Mars with a new online edition of the vintage video game Space Invaders; simply select your pilot from the lineup of band members and get your journey started. Read more and stream the song here.
