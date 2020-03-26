.

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'

Bruce Henne | 03-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pearl JamPhoto by Danny Clinch courtesy Republic Records

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming audio of their new song "Quick Escape". The track comes from their new album "Gigaton", which is set for release on March 27th.

It's the third tune issued in advance of the arrival of the group's first new record in seven years, following the lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", and the follow-up track, "Superblood Wolfmoon."

Alongside the new song, Pearl Jam are inviting fans to make a "quick escape" to Mars with a new online edition of the vintage video game Space Invaders; simply select your pilot from the lineup of band members and get your journey started. Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event

Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Pearl Jam To Rock Apollo Theater For Special Show

Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

More Pearl Jam News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series- Lamb Of God To Stream Festival Performance- Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails Release Two Free New Albums- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.