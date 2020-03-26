.

The Pretenders Streaming 'Hate For Sale'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

The PretendersVideo still

The Pretenders are streaming a brand new song called "Hate For Sale," which is the title track to the veteran band's forthcoming studio album that will be hitting stores this summer.

Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde had this to say about the track, "We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that "Hate for Sale," is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre -- The Damned."

The band had this to say about the rescheduled release date for the album, "Due to retail and shipment restrictions relating to Covid-19, there has been no option but to delay the release of the new album. Hate For Sale will now be released July 17, 2020". Stream the song below:


