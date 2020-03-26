.

Trivium Release 'What The Dead Men Say' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

TriviumCover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Trivium have released a music video for their brand new track "What The Dead Men Say". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album.

Paolo Gregoletto had this to say about the song, "We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition. 'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"

The video was shot by director Ryan Mackfall in London during the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown. The album is set to hit stores on April 24th. Watch the video below:


