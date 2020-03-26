Trivium Release 'What The Dead Men Say' Video
Trivium have released a music video for their brand new track "What The Dead Men Say". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album.
Paolo Gregoletto had this to say about the song, "We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition. 'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"
The video was shot by director Ryan Mackfall in London during the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown. The album is set to hit stores on April 24th. Watch the video below:
Trivium Release 'What The Dead Men Say' Video
Trivium and Whitesnake Postpone Tours Over Coronavirus
Trivium Release 'Catastrophist' Video and Announce Album
Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction
Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly
Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour
Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video
Trivium Recap Tour With 'Betrayer' Live Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence