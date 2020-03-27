.

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Bowling For Soup

Bowling For Soup are celebrating their 25th anniversary with the release of series of cover songs and this week they delivered their take on The Eagles classic "Already Gone".

The band put their own twist on the classic hit from the Eagles' 1974 album 'On The Border'. Frontman Jaret Reddick had this to say, "I learned to sing in the back of the car. You know that scene in National Lampoons Vacation, where the parents are singing non stop? Well, that was my life.

"A lot of time was spent listening to Waylon and Willie, Neil Diamond, and of course, The Eagles! I credit my parents, and The Eagles for teaching me to harmonize.

"I have been able to sing harmonies to pretty much anything since I was a kid. I admit, this was Rob (Felicetti, bassist)'s pick, but you can't beat this riff and that modulation at the end! Just pure musical bliss!!" Check out the song below:


