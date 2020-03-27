.

Bush 'Live In Tampa' Special Edition Announced

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bush

Cleopatra have announced that they will be release Bush "Live In Tampa" special edition Blu-ray DVD CD package on April 24th and have shared the official trailer for the package.

The 90 minute "Live In Tampa" was filmed live in 4K UHD by 15 cameras in front of a 10,000 fan crowd at the MidFlorida Amphitheater during the band's 2019 Altimate Tour.

The special edition package includes a Blu-ray disc, a standard definition DVD, and a bonus audio CD of the entire concert and features some of the band's biggest hits including "Machinehead", "Glycerine", "Comedown", "Swallowed", "Everything Zen" and their newest hit song, "Bullet Holes" from the new blockbuster John Wick 3 soundtrack. See the tracklisting and watch the trailer below:

Tracklisting
Machinehead
The Chemicals Between Us
This Is War
Everything Zen
The Sound of Water
Body
Swallowed
The Disease of Dancing Cats
Bullet Holes
Little Things
Glycerine
Comedown


Related Stories


Bush 'Live In Tampa' Special Edition Announced

Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

More Bush News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus- Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour- Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus

Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour

Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'

'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.