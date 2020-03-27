Bush 'Live In Tampa' Special Edition Announced
Cleopatra have announced that they will be release Bush "Live In Tampa" special edition Blu-ray DVD CD package on April 24th and have shared the official trailer for the package.
The 90 minute "Live In Tampa" was filmed live in 4K UHD by 15 cameras in front of a 10,000 fan crowd at the MidFlorida Amphitheater during the band's 2019 Altimate Tour.
The special edition package includes a Blu-ray disc, a standard definition DVD, and a bonus audio CD of the entire concert and features some of the band's biggest hits including "Machinehead", "Glycerine", "Comedown", "Swallowed", "Everything Zen" and their newest hit song, "Bullet Holes" from the new blockbuster John Wick 3 soundtrack. See the tracklisting and watch the trailer below:
Tracklisting
Machinehead
The Chemicals Between Us
This Is War
Everything Zen
The Sound of Water
Body
Swallowed
The Disease of Dancing Cats
Bullet Holes
Little Things
Glycerine
Comedown
